Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Splits snaps in practice
Haskins split reps with Colt McCoy during Wednesday's estimated practice, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Haskins could be facing opportunity with Case Keenum (foot) in a walking boot and considered day-to-day, but he now appears to be competing with Colt McCoy - who practiced in full for the first time this season Wednesday - for the top backup gig. Coach Jay Gruden affirmed that Keenum will remain Washington's starting quarterback earlier in the week, according to Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, but with the Redskins now sitting at 0-3, it's conceivable that the veteran signal-caller, who's coming off a five-turnover performance and nursing an injury, could soon be facing pressure for the starting role.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Will remain No. 2 QB in Week 4•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Delivers touchdown to end preseason•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Unable to win starting job•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Looks good in third preseason game•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Throws first touchdown•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: In line for two quarters of play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4