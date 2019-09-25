Play

Haskins split reps with Colt McCoy during Wednesday's estimated practice, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Haskins could be facing opportunity with Case Keenum (foot) in a walking boot and considered day-to-day, but he now appears to be competing with Colt McCoy - who practiced in full for the first time this season Wednesday - for the top backup gig. Coach Jay Gruden affirmed that Keenum will remain Washington's starting quarterback earlier in the week, according to Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, but with the Redskins now sitting at 0-3, it's conceivable that the veteran signal-caller, who's coming off a five-turnover performance and nursing an injury, could soon be facing pressure for the starting role.

