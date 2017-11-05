Williams (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Williams will miss his second consecutive game due to the right knee issue, which he sustained in an Oct. 23 game against the Eagles. The Redskins are hopeful that Williams is able to play again at some point in the near future, but his effectiveness could be limited when he does. Williams is nursing a bone bruise and ligament damage in the knee, the latter of which will eventually require surgery that will result in a 6-to-9 month recovery timetable.