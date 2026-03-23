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Jones (neck) visited the 49ers on Monday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Jones missed the entire 2025 season with a neck injury but is presumably now healthy if he's cleared to take visits. The 27-year-old offensive lineman appeared in 49 regular-season games with the Dolphins across the 2021-24 seasons, making 30 starts.

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