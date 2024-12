Henry has declared for the NFL Draft, Paisano Sports reports.

Henry is coming off the best season of his career with the UTSA Roadrunners, but his regular season ended a week early due to a foot injury. Henry amassed 706 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry in 2024. The tailback also reeled in 19 catches for 199 yards and a score. Henry spent two seasons as a featured back in San Antonio, and will now look towards the NFL.