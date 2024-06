Teamer (hamstring) is receiving a tryout with New Orleans during minicamp this week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Teamer was waived by the Raiders in November while dealing with the hamstring injury, but he was also arrested for a DUI just before his exit. The 27-year-old is now healthy and working to earn a roster spot somewhere in 2024, which could be in New Orleans depending on his performance during camp.