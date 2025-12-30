Bell reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Bell was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 34-26 win over the Titans, ranking fourth at his position with two offensive snaps behind Chris Olave (49), Kevin Austin (44) and Dante Pettis (37). Bell failed to record any stats on offense, but he did secure one tackle while playing seven snaps with the special-teams unit. With Mason Tipton (groin) still banged up, it's possible that Bell is elevated again in Week 18 versus the Falcons.