Bell signed with the Saints' active roster Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The third-year pro from Michigan will join the Saints' active roster for the second consecutive week after failing to record an offensive statistic across nine total snaps (seven on special teams, two on offense) in the Week 17 win over the Titans. Bell is expected to operate as one of New Orleans' top wideouts in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, as Chris Olave (blood clots), Mason Tipton (groin), Trey Palmer (ankle), Devaughn Vele (shoulder), Bub Means (lower leg) and Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder) will all be sidelined.