Baker (knee) was waived with an injury designation by the Giants on Monday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

If the running back goes unclaimed, he will revert to New York's injured reserve list, at which point he would need to reach an injury settlement with the team to have a chance to play in 2025. Baker suffered the injury during one-on-one route running drills Saturday. The undrafted free-agent signing out of Elon was competing for a depth spot behind Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and Cam Skattebo.