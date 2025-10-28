The Patriots signed Baker to the practice squad Tuesday.

Baker will find his next opportunity with the Patriots' practice squad after reaching an injury settlement with the Giants in mid-August due to a knee issue. He is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster if the Patriots need backfield depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson on gameday. Fellow practice squad running back Terrell Jennings has already been elevated by the Patriots three times, which means he would have to be officially signed to the active roster in order to play for New England again this season.