The Saints placed Connelly on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed issue, per the NFL's transaction log.

Connelly was previously placed on the practice squad after he sustained a knee injury Week 1 and underwent subsequent surgery. The 28-year-old was then restored to the practice squad Oct. 24, but he is now dealing with an injury once again. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, Connelly will once again be sidelined for at least the next four weeks.