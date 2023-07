Perry (undisclosed) passed a physical Wednesday and came off the active/non-football injury list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Perry spent a little more than a week on the NFI list due to an unknown injury, but he'll now progress to on-field reps with training camp in session. A 2023 sixth-round pick of the Saints, he was a TD machine at the tail end of his collegiate career, hauling in 26 scores in his last 27 games at Wake Forest.