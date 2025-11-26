The Saints activated Wesley (hip) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Wesley opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a hip injury. His 21-day window to be activated from IR was set to expire, and now that he's back on the active roster, he'll be available to make his 2025 debut against the Dolphins on Sunday. Wesley has not appeared in a regular-season game since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.