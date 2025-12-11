Saints' Chris Rumph: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rumph (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Rumph upgraded to full participation Thursday after spending just one practice as a limited participant due to a wrist injury. The defensive back is now cleared of that injury designation and should once again be set to play his normal amount of defensive snaps in the Saints' upcoming divisional matchup with the Panthers on Sunday.