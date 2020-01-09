Play

Onyemata accounted for 32 tackles (22 solo) and 3.0 sacks in 2019.

After starting 10 total games over his first three seasons, Onyemata started all 15 of his regular-season appearances in 2019, though he saw a three-year low in defensive snaps. The fourth-rounder from Manitoba will be a free agent in 2020 after finishing out his rookie contract, and it's not clear yet if he'll sign a new deal with New Orleans.

