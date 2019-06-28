Saints' David Onyemata: Suspended one week
Onyemata will be suspended one game for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Onyemata received a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana in January or February. His absence temporarily thins out a defensive tackle group that also figures to be missing Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) at the beginning of the season.
