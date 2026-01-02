default-cbs-image
Davis (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Davis was a limited participant throughout the Week 18 practice sessions with a calf injury he likely sustained in last Sunday's win over the Titans. The inside linebacker has yet to miss a game this season, so stringing three consecutive practice sessions together is a strong sign he will be able to suit up for Sunday's season-finale. If the team decides it wants to be careful with Davis' injury, Danny Stutsman and Jaylan Ford would be set to receive an increased defensive workload for the Saints' linebacker corps.

