Neal (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami, setting him up as the likely starter in place of Alvin Kamara (knee).

Kamara didn't practice at all this week and could miss time beyond Sunday, although Saints head coach Kellen Moore said the 30-year-old won't be placed on injured reserve, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Neal played 86 percent of snaps after Kamara's early departure last week, but that was with no other running backs active for a loss to the Falcons. This week, the Saints likely will have three RBs available, with Neal joined by Audric Estime, Evan Hull and/or Ian Wheeler (currently on the practice squad). Neal figures to get most of the snaps and touches, but it won't necessarily be an every-down role again, and Taysom Hill will also get some of the carries.