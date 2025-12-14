Neal sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest versus the Panthers.

After scoring a four-yard TD run in the second quarter, Neal was seen going to the locker room before the Saints announced that he was questionable to return. He's been helming the Saints backfield during Alvin Kamara's (knee/ankle) ongoing three-game absence, and if Neal isn't able to retake the field Sunday, Evan Hull and Audric Estime will be the RBs available to the offense.