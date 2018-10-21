Saints' Josh LeRibeus: Questionable to return Sunday
LeRibeous is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an ankle injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
LeRibeous got the start Sunday with Andrus Peat (head) inactive, but left the field during the second quarter of the Week 7 tilt. Cameron Tom will serve as New Orleans' starting left guard as long as LeRibeous remains sidelined.
