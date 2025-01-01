Miller (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Miller made an early exit from this past Sunday's game versus the Raiders due to a concussion, and his lack of activity to begin Week 18 prep indicates he hasn't made much progress through the protocol for head injuries. The Saints' top RB Alvin Kamara also didn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering adductor issue, leaving Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the healthy options at the position at the moment.