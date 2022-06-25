Callaway (thumb) participated in June minicamp, the Saints' official website reports.
Callaway had thumb surgery early in the offseason, but there weren't any reports of limitations at spring practices. His bigger concern for this year is a beefed-up WR room that now has Jarvis Landry and first-round pick Chris Olave joining Callaway, Michael Thomas (ankle), Deonte Harty and Tre'Quan Smith. There's still some opportunity for Callaway to earn a top-three spot on the depth chart -- especially if Thomas isn't ready for Week 1 -- but the 24-year-old just easily drop to the No. 4/5 role after starting 11 games last season.
