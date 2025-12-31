Matavao played 27 of the Saints' 54 snaps on offense and recorded two catches for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Titans.

After being signed off the practice squad prior to the Week 17 contest, Matavao ended up ranking second among Saints tight ends in playing time, with Jack Stoll's (knee) early exit opening up more snaps behind top option Juwan Johnson. Matavao took advantage of the added snaps by producing his first two NFL receptions, but the rookie seventh-round pick will remain far off the fantasy radar Week 18 at Atlanta so long as Johnson is available for the Saints.