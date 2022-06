Turner (shoulder) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Turner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery in Week 9 against the Falcons. The Saints' first round selection from a year ago only appeared in five games, recording 12 tackles and a sack. He'll work to build off his limited rookie season and be an important piece on the Saints defensive line in 2022.