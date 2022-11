Werner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Werner will miss his third straight contest after being carted off with an ankle injury during the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Ravens. The 24-year-old's next opportunity to play will come against the Buccaneers on Monday, Dec. 5. With Werner sidelined over this span, Kaden Elliss has emerged into a prolific role alongside linebacker Demario Davis, and he should be set to start once again Week 12.