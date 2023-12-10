Werner (oblique) is active for Sunday's contest against Carolina.

Werner missed last Sunday's game versus Detroit due to an oblique injury, but his absence will last only one week as he's set to return to face the Panthers. The third-year linebacker has played a near every-down role for the Saints when healthy, accumulating 67 tackles (43 solo), including half a sack, along with an interception on the season. Nephi Sewell will presumably have a minimal role on defense again after starting last week in Werner's stead.