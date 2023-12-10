Werner (oblique) is active for Sunday's contest against Carolina.
Werner missed last Sunday's game versus Detroit due to an oblique injury, but his absence will last only one week as he's set to return to face the Panthers. The third-year linebacker has played a near every-down role for the Saints when healthy, accumulating 67 tackles (43 solo), including half a sack, along with an interception on the season. Nephi Sewell will presumably have a minimal role on defense again after starting last week in Werner's stead.
More News
-
Saints' Pete Werner: Chance to return Week 14•
-
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Pete Werner: Won't suit up vs. Lions•
-
Saints' Pete Werner: Misses another practice•
-
Saints' Pete Werner: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Pete Werner: Records eight stops in Week 12 loss•