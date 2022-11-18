Werner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Werner was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9, leaving him sidelined for the first time this season during last week's loss to the Steelers. Now, the linebacker will be ruled out for the second straight game after failing to participate in practice ahead of Sunday's game. Werner will look to work his way back ahead of the Saints' next game versus the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. In his absence, expect Kaden Ellis to step up into a prominent role alongside starting middle linebacker Demario Davis.