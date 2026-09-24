Etienne (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Etienne is operating with restrictions on his practice reps this week due to a hamstring injury and now has just one more chance to get back to full Friday before the Saints potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Fellow RB Kendre Miller didn't practice Thursday because of an illness, so Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson currently are the healthy options at the position on the active roster.