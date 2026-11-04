Head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that the Saints haven't opened Etienne's (hamstring) practice window just yet, Jeff Nowak of WWL Louisiana reports.

Etienne has missed the required four games on IR due to a strained left hamstring, but even with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he hasn't gained clearance to mix into drills. Moore told Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana on Monday that Etienne has a chance to return to practice this week, but with no on-field work to begin Week 9 prep, he seems to be on the outside looking in to have enough time to be activated for Sunday's contest against the Browns.