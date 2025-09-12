Penning (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Penning missed the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals due to a toe injury and remained sidelined throughout practice this week, so it's no surprise he'll miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Expect Dillon Radunz to continue serving as New Orleans' top left guard until Penning returns to the field.