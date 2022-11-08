site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Wil Lutz: Hits all three kicks
Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.
Lutz converted from 33 and 37 yards on his field goals. The veteran now sports 62 points on the campaign, tying for the 10th-most at his position league-wide.
