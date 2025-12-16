Ehlinger reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ehlinger was elevated from the Broncos' practice squad Saturday. He was a healthy inactive during Denver's 34-26 win over Green Bay on Sunday, during which starter Bo Nix played every single offensive snap while Jarrett Stidham served as the backup. Ehlinger is eligible to be elevated to the active roster twice more during the regular season.