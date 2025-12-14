default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lucas (shoulder) has returned to action Sunday against the Colts, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Lucas was briefly sidelined with a shoulder issue, but he has now made his way back out onto the field before the conclusion of the first half. The 27-year-old is operating in his typical starting role at right tackle versus Indianapolis.

More News