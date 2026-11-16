Lucas suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Lucas was hurt during the first quarter and was unable to return. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the victory that the team isn't sure of the severity of the issue, so Lucas could be headed for imaging. Charles Cross (ankle) missed Sunday's matchup, so Josh Jones and Bobby Hart ended up finishing the game as the Seahawks' offensive tackles. Seattle is on bye Week 11, though it's unclear if that will give Lucas and/or Cross enough time to recover.