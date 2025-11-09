White was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Ari Horton of the Seahawks' official site reports.

White has now been elevated for a second consecutive week, meaning he has one more elevation before he will need to be signed to the active roster to suit up. The wide receiver caught one of two targets for a 60-yard touchdown in this past Sunday's win over the Commanders, and will once again be used to fill some holes caused by injuries in the Seahawks' corps. With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) questionable, Tory Horton (groin/shin) doubtful, Jake Bobo (calf) out, and Dareke Young (quadriceps) on injured reserve, White will likely have to be a meaningful contributor for the Seahawks offense alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and new trade acquisition Rashid Shaheed.