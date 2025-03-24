Saubert signed with the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

With the signing, the tight end joins his eighth team as he heads into his ninth NFL campaign. Saubert spent 2024 with the 49ers, playing in all 17 games and catching 11 passes for 97 yards and a score. The veteran has played more on special teams than offense in five of his eight NFL seasons, and he should begin his time with Seattle behind at least Noah Fant and AJ Barner on the depth chart.