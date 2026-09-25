Holani (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Washington.

The same can be said for No. 1 RB Jadarian Price, who capped Week 3 prep with a full practice Friday after being limited the previous two days due to a chest injury that he sustained this past Sunday in Arizona. Holani thus will be behind Price and likely even Emanuel Wilson in the Seahawks backfield this weekend, a role that so far has yielded 13 touches for 45 yards from scrimmage through two games to begin the campaign.