Adams (knee) is making a push to be ready for the start of training camp, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Adams is progressing well after tearing his quadriceps tendon during Seattle's Week 1 win against the Broncos. Head Coach Pete Carroll said that the 27-year-old will be ready for the start of the regular season and that he could even be back in time for the start of training camp. Adams will be a part of a talented safety trio next season playing alongside Quandre Diggs and Julian Love as the 2017 first-round pick will look to return to his pre-injury form.