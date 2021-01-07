Adams (shoulder/hand) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Despite a limited tag Wednesday and being called a game-time decision by head coach Pete Carroll, Adams relayed to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that he's "full-go" and will play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams. Adams led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks over just 12 games this year, adding 83 tackles and three pass breakups as well.
