Walker (glute) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This follows Walker's capped practice Wednesday, giving him just one more chance to prove the health of his glute Friday before the Seahawks potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Over the last four games, Walker has recorded 61 touches for 343 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while fellow RB Zach Charbonnet hasn't been too far behind him with 42 touches for 211 total yards and two TDs.