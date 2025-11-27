Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (glute) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
This follows Walker's capped practice Wednesday, giving him just one more chance to prove the health of his glute Friday before the Seahawks potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings. Over the last four games, Walker has recorded 61 touches for 343 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while fellow RB Zach Charbonnet hasn't been too far behind him with 42 touches for 211 total yards and two TDs.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Officially active•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Remains lined up to play Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Expected to play•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Added to injury report•