Walker (oblique) is inactive for Thursday's game against the 49ers.

Walker seemed likely to miss at least one contest due to the strained oblique that he suffered this past Sunday versus the Rams after being listed as a DNP on all three of the Seahawks' Week 12 practice reports. However, coach Pete Carroll told Colin Gunther of the team's official site Wednesday that Walker received a doubtful designation "because you never know." It may not mean Walker has a chance to return next Thursday night at Dallas, but his status will continue to be monitored to see how realistic that may be. With Walker sidelined, Zach Charbonnet will pace Seattle's backfield, while DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh will be the reserve options.