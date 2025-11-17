Walker rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes on as many targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams.

Walker was one of the few bright spots for Seattle on Sunday, scoring the team's only touchdown on offense while reaching the century mark in combined yards for the third time this season. The 24-year-old is up to 606 rushing yards through 10 games, surpassing the 573 yards he posted in 2024 on 18 fewer carries. Walker's improved efficiency on the ground (4.5 YPC) has helped stave off Zach Charbonnet from encroaching on the veteran's starting job. The latter was held to 47 yards on 13 combined touches Sunday, further cementing Walker as the preferred fantasy option heading into next Sunday's road tilt against Tennessee.