Williams (Achilles) was a full practice participant Friday, Gregg Bell of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR Seattle reports.

Williams was limited Thursday due to an Achilles issue, but it appears the problem was only minor, as the veteran defensive end upgraded to full participation Friday. As such, he doesn't seem to be at risk of missing the Monday night matchup. Williams has continued to play a key role along the Seahawks' defensive line, though he hasn't logged a sack since taking down the quarterback in each of his first three games of the campaign.