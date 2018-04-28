Seahawks' Michael Dickson: Drafted by Seattle
The Seahawks selected Dickson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 149th overall.
It might seem odd for a punter to get drafted, let alone get drafted inside the top 150. Dickson is not like most punters, however. He has a remarkably strong leg having averaged 47.43 yards per punt, but it's his ability to pin the opposition deep in their own territory that's particularly impressive. 41 of his 84 punts in 2017 landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and he had just eight touchbacks. His arrival in Seattle likely spells the end of Jon Ryan's run with the Seahawks.
