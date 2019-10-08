Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Will practice next week
Haynes (sports hernia) will begin to practice next week according to head coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Haynes has been working his way back from offseason sports hernia surgery and now it appears a return is near. He will be eligible to return to the practice field next week and then the coaching staff will have three weeks to decide if they want to move the guard to the active roster.
