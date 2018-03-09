Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Released before weekend
The Seahawks are informing Sherman of his release Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Unwilling to pay an $11 million salary to a cornerback coming off a torn Achilles, the Seahawks will at least do Sherman a small favor by releasing him before the beginning of the league year. It means he won't need to wait until March 14 to sign with a new team, potentially giving him a leg up on the other cornerbacks at the top of the market. Sherman will turn 30 at the end of March and faces a battle to be ready by Week 1, but he did continue to play at an elite level last season prior to suffering a torn right Achilles in November. He also had a second surgery in February to remove bone spurs from the Achilles region of his other foot. For what it's worth, Sherman has relayed optimism that he'll be ready for training camp. The Seahawks have made a clear effort to shed pricey, aging defenders, presumably hoping to direct more resources toward Russell Wilson's supporting cast on offense. That being said, the team hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing Sherman at a reduced cap figure, ESPN.com's Josina Anderson reports.
More News
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: May be moving on•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Puts hold to rumors•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Doubting future in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Requires additional cleanup procedure•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...