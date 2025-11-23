Darnold completed 16 of 26 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans.

Darnold bounced back from a terrible performance against the Rams and delivered an efficient stat line in a favorable matchup. He unsurprisingly found most of his success when targeting Jaxon Smith-Njigba, connecting with his star receiver for long gains of 63 and 56 yards -- the former of which went for a touchdown -- in addition to a 13-yard score. While Darnold has performed well for the majority of the season, the Seahawks still prefer to rely on their running game and defense to win games, limiting Darnold's pass attempts. He's now failed to reach 30 pass attempts in three of his last four games, making him very reliant upon big plays and touchdowns to deliver good fantasy lines.