Darnold completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 178 yards, one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles lost in Sunday's 44-22 win over Arizona.

It was a peculiar stat line from Darnold after he completed 83 percent of his attempts while committing three turnovers in a massive victory. Seattle's rushing attack (two touchdowns) and defense (two touchdowns) did all the heavy lifting on offense outside of an impressive touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the game's opening drive. Darnold has sprinkled in a couple of these duds amongst mostly standout performances through nine starts. Fantasy managers should feel confident about a bounce-back game from Darnold in Week 11 when the Seahawks match high-octane offenses with the Rams next Sunday.