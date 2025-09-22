Darnold completed 14 of 18 pass attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-13 rout of the Saints.

Darnold had an easy day at the office Sunday, generating most of his statistical production in a lopsided first half of action. Things got so out of hand in the second half that Seattle was able to get both of its backup quarterbacks on the field during garbage time. This was Darnold's finest performance as a member of the Seahawks, and he is now averaging 221.0 passing yards to go along with four touchdowns and two interceptions through three starts in 2025. Darnold is looking like a mid-level fantasy option heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.