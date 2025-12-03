Darnold (ankle) isn't listed on the Seahawks' first Week 14 injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Darnold paid multiple visits to the sideline tent during this past Sunday's win against the Vikings, but he didn't miss any snaps until garbage time of the blowout win. On Monday, coach Mike Macdonald told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune that Darnold was dealing with an ankle issue but should be "good to go" Week 14 in Atlanta. With no designation to speak of on the team's first practice report of the week, Darnold will be under center for Seattle this Sunday.