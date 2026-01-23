Darnold (oblique) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Darnold played through an oblique injury during this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the 49ers, completing 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while taking two sacks. He's so far logged back-to-back capped sessions this week, but it's unclear if he's thrown any passes, as coach Mike Macdonald told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune prior to Thursday's practice that he'd like Darnold to do so before Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams. Darnold will have one more chance to prove his health Friday before the Seahawks potentially give him a designation ahead of the weekend.